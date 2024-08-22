Previous
Devil in Me by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3156

Devil in Me

This crater is known as the Devil's Bath is an incredibly coloured pond located at Wai-O-Tapu. It is a boiling body of water, the result of an intense geological activity dating back to about 200,000 years ago. The unusual yellow-green hue is due to a geothermal phenomenon caused by sulphur deposits collected within the crater, mixed with the great variety of minerals present in the soil of this rich and beautiful area. Best viewed on black
And keeping the the NZ theme my lyrics are by a kiwi artist.
Devil in Me by Gin Wigmore
Got the devil's disease
I've got the jealous in me
So to the jail I plead
He put the devil in me


https://youtu.be/cC04hkIVrYs?si=uVPPYa_JZjjRoJh0
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
864% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
beautiful image - thanks for the story:)
August 22nd, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
Quite amazing.
August 22nd, 2024  
Joy's Focus ace
Fascinating photo! Beautiful!
August 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise