This crater is known as the Devil's Bath is an incredibly coloured pond located at Wai-O-Tapu. It is a boiling body of water, the result of an intense geological activity dating back to about 200,000 years ago. The unusual yellow-green hue is due to a geothermal phenomenon caused by sulphur deposits collected within the crater, mixed with the great variety of minerals present in the soil of this rich and beautiful area. Best viewed on blackAnd keeping the the NZ theme my lyrics are by a kiwi artist.Devil in Me by Gin WigmoreGot the devil's diseaseI've got the jealous in meSo to the jail I pleadHe put the devil in me