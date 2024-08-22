This crater is known as the Devil's Bath is an incredibly coloured pond located at Wai-O-Tapu. It is a boiling body of water, the result of an intense geological activity dating back to about 200,000 years ago. The unusual yellow-green hue is due to a geothermal phenomenon caused by sulphur deposits collected within the crater, mixed with the great variety of minerals present in the soil of this rich and beautiful area. Best viewed on black
And keeping the the NZ theme my lyrics are by a kiwi artist.
Devil in Me by Gin Wigmore
Got the devil's disease
I've got the jealous in me
So to the jail I plead
He put the devil in me