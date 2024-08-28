Sign up
Previous
Photo 3162
Magnolia
Just a beautiful magnolia flower.They're magnificent at the moment.
Lyrics Magnolia - J J Cale, Eric Clapton and John Mayer performing
Magnolia, you sweet thing
You're driving me mad
https://youtu.be/GjIFzh_FnP0?si=1Lb1lYc31GmzoI-G
28th August 2024
28th Aug 24
1
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4409
photos
184
followers
117
following
866% complete
3155
3156
3157
3158
3159
3160
3161
3162
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
28th August 2024 12:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
magnolia
,
songtitle-109
,
theme-august2024
Rick
ace
Beautiful flower and capture.
August 28th, 2024
