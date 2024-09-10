Previous
Gollum's Pool by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3175

Gollum's Pool

Tawhai Falls otherwise known as Gollum's Pool. The scene where Gollum finds his Precious in the Lord of the Rings. Even in winter there are still tourists standing on the rocks to take selfies.
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
869% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Wow! I'd be standing on the rocks, too, but not to take selfies. Such an amazing view!
September 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise