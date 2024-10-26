Post Dental

Previous
So, after the FOPS diagnosis, Sapphie has been doing very well on a drug regime. However after another check up and veterinary advice, it was decided that she should have some teeth removed. During the surgery it was discovered she had an extra tooth, which could possibly be the cause of her pain, as the extra tooth was jammed hard tight against the other, and both were decaying. So after removal she was sent home with a fentanyl patch on her leg. The drugs were doing their job here. It’s been a difficult couple of days as she just escapes from the cone, which prevents her from trying to bite the patch off. Consequently we’re watching her like a hawk. At night we’ve covered the dressing with a sock, and some insulation tape to give another layer of protection. She’s eating well, and we’re hoping we can wean her off some of the oral meds she has to have twice a day, once the teeth have settled
Carole G

Diana ace
Oh poor Sapphie, at least she is recovering well.
October 26th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Good thoughts
October 26th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Hopefully the tooth removal will do the trick and she bounces back.
October 26th, 2024  
