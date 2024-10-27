Previous
Moa Eggs by yorkshirekiwi
Moa Eggs

When I passed these fields of bales, I had to smile as it reminded me of when a good friend tried to tell me that these were Moa eggs when we first emigrated to New Zealand. I don't know which boat she thought I'd arrived on! LOL
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

Barb ace
Lol
October 27th, 2024  
