Previous
Photo 3222
Moa Eggs
When I passed these fields of bales, I had to smile as it reminded me of when a good friend tried to tell me that these were Moa eggs when we first emigrated to New Zealand. I don't know which boat she thought I'd arrived on! LOL
27th October 2024
27th Oct 24
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Barb
ace
Lol
October 27th, 2024
