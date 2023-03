concert weekend part 2

If this concert wasn't meant to be ..! I only found one of this performances in Europe and it was in Brussels a day after Oxxxy, so we had a perfect plane connection to it and decided to go.

This was definitely one of the best concerts I've been to but not only because of nostalgia \o/

The crowd was mostly of our age and super into dbz.

I kept forgetting the music was actually live.



genkidamakhemkhem