Previous
Next
Daisy white ............ by ziggy77
Photo 1947

Daisy white ............

Enjoy your weekend.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
533% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
An incredible sooc image, Jo!
July 17th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Lovely image
July 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise