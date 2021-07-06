Previous
Dreamy daisies..... by ziggy77
Photo 2144

Dreamy daisies.....

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

~*~ Jo ~*~

Shepherdman's Wife ace
Love this dreamy effect. How did you do it?
July 6th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
They are so dreamy.
July 6th, 2021  
Debra
Beautiful capture and processing
July 6th, 2021  
Lesley ace
Ah so pretty
July 6th, 2021  
Diana ace
Magical capture and tones.
July 6th, 2021  
Mickey Anderson ace
Very well done!! Soft and beautiful!
July 6th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
so bright & cheerful :)
July 6th, 2021  
