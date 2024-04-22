Sign up
Previous
Photo 2744
Wishes~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
7
6
~*~ Jo ~*~
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Tags
wishes
dandelionseeds
winghong_ho
Beautiful image.
April 22nd, 2024
JackieR
ace
This is beautiful
April 22nd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful soft image!
April 22nd, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Lovely image.
April 22nd, 2024
vaidas
ace
Very nice
April 22nd, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely!
April 22nd, 2024
Diana
ace
If wishes were horses . . . such a beautiful image.
April 22nd, 2024
