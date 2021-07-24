Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2155
large white daisy........
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
24th July 2021
24th Jul 21
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
3889
photos
320
followers
136
following
590% complete
View this month »
2148
2149
2150
2151
2152
2153
2154
2155
Latest from all albums
2149
2150
2151
2152
2153
2154
1063
2155
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
24th July 2021 5:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bokeh
,
daisy
,
sooc
Diana
ace
Stunning shot and bokeh.
July 24th, 2021
Lady Magpie (Heather)
ace
Pretty little daisy, nice capture. FAV
July 24th, 2021
Janet B.
ace
Beautiful! And sooc! You have a great eye.
July 24th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close