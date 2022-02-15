Sign up
Photo 2280
DSC_7953
.........continuing with my ice cube series.
Apologies for more of the same, but I did get quite intrigued by the light, refractions and reflections
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. Sooc
15th February 2022
15th Feb 22
0
0
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Tags
water
,
series
,
sooc
,
acrylic-ice-cubes
