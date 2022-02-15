Previous
Next
DSC_7953 by ziggy77
Photo 2280

DSC_7953

.........continuing with my ice cube series.

Apologies for more of the same, but I did get quite intrigued by the light, refractions and reflections

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. Sooc
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
624% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise