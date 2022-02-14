Previous
Next
My heart's in a whirl....... by ziggy77
Photo 2279

My heart's in a whirl.......

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
624% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lin ace
Awesome!
February 14th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a beautiful creation Jo!
February 14th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Very cool!
February 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise