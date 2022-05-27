Sign up
Photo 2374
Senetti fades........
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. Sooc
27th May 2022
27th May 22
3
3
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
2367
2368
2369
2370
2371
2372
2373
2374
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
sooc
,
natural-light
,
senetti
LManning (Laura)
ace
The glow on this! Just beautiful.
May 27th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a delightful capture and gorgeous tones.
May 27th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning -- fav
May 27th, 2022
