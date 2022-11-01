Previous
Chrysanthemums..... by ziggy77
Photo 2427

Chrysanthemums.....

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
1st November 2022 1st Nov 22

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
664% complete

Mags ace
Very dramatic and moody.
November 1st, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
I agree with Mags. Such a pretty moody shot.
November 1st, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured, love the colour.
November 1st, 2022  
