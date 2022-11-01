Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2427
Chrysanthemums.....
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
1st November 2022
1st Nov 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4195
photos
290
followers
138
following
664% complete
View this month »
2420
2421
2422
2423
2424
2425
2426
2427
Latest from all albums
2422
2423
2424
2425
2426
1093
1094
2427
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
1st November 2022 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
sooc
,
chrysanthemums
Mags
ace
Very dramatic and moody.
November 1st, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I agree with Mags. Such a pretty moody shot.
November 1st, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured, love the colour.
November 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close