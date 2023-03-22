Sign up
Photo 2475
Daffodils.............
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. dark blemish removed rh side only
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
4
0
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4248
photos
279
followers
136
following
678% complete
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
22nd March 2023 10:48am
Tags
blackspeck_removed_rh_only
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
March 22nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely
March 22nd, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful
March 22nd, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Very pretty.
March 22nd, 2023
