Previous
Photo 2560
Raindrops and grasses.........
found this grass seedhead lay across the grass bedecked with raindrops.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time sooc
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
8
5
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4357
photos
283
followers
167
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
8
Fav's
5
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
23rd July 2023 8:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
grass
,
garden
,
sooc
,
raindrops
,
grass-seed-head
Steve Chappell
ace
Lovely capture
July 23rd, 2023
Milanie
ace
Beautiful
July 23rd, 2023
Cordiander
Just like pearl necklace. Verry nice!
July 23rd, 2023
Babs
ace
Beautiful droplets,
July 23rd, 2023
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture.
July 23rd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wow Jo this photo is beautiful
July 23rd, 2023
Harry J Benson
ace
Wonderful detail
July 23rd, 2023
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and detail, they look like crystals.
July 23rd, 2023
