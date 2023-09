Dianthus and raindrops.........

Rain showers today, so had a little play with the in-camera double exposure, (the most images I can do is 3 images). For some reason it wouldn't hold the double exposure and kept switching it off. which meant several useless shots. after a couple more tries ended up with this one that I quite liked, luckily, as the rain came down again.



