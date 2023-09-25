Previous
Hydrangea after the afternoon rain........ by ziggy77
Hydrangea after the afternoon rain........

Loved this droplet (and the two droplets caught between the blue stamens and petals)on the Hydrangea flower, after heavy rain yesterday.

Who could resist?

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK.
