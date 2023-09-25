Sign up
Previous
Photo 2578
Hydrangea after the afternoon rain........
Loved this droplet (and the two droplets caught between the blue stamens and petals)on the Hydrangea flower, after heavy rain yesterday.
Who could resist?
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time sooc
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
0
2
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4377
photos
277
followers
165
following
706% complete
Photo Details
Views
13
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
24th September 2023 12:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
,
raindrops
,
after-rain
