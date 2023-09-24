Ladybird on the hydrangea..........

I was intrigued by my hydrangea in the garden. (not sure how old it is- had been in the garden many years before we moved here 40 years ago). It is a white hydrangea which gets cut right back every year. However this year the blooms have appeared with a pale tint of blue and tiny blue centers and pale tint of pink with pink centers, and some which appear white. I was examining the blooms when I noticed the ladybird which I presume I must disturbed from her resting place. Quite a nice surprise, for me, (Probably not for her) as she became quite active, took several shots then left her to settle down again.



