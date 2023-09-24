Previous
Ladybird on the hydrangea.......... by ziggy77
Ladybird on the hydrangea..........

I was intrigued by my hydrangea in the garden. (not sure how old it is- had been in the garden many years before we moved here 40 years ago). It is a white hydrangea which gets cut right back every year. However this year the blooms have appeared with a pale tint of blue and tiny blue centers and pale tint of pink with pink centers, and some which appear white. I was examining the blooms when I noticed the ladybird which I presume I must disturbed from her resting place. Quite a nice surprise, for me, (Probably not for her) as she became quite active, took several shots then left her to settle down again.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. crop only
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Olwynne
Lovely capture. She stands out so well against the white of the flower
September 24th, 2023  
