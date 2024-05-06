Sign up
Previous
Photo 1158
Garden Osteospermum daisies.......
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
6th May 2024
6th May 24
6
3
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
,
osteospermum
,
garden-daisies
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful , whimsical , and dreamy -- big fav
May 6th, 2024
Wendy
ace
Very nice. Pink, it doesn't stink.... Is the prettiest color in the Crayola box.
May 6th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
I love the delicate details in the centre.
May 6th, 2024
Dave
ace
Beautiful dof
May 6th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Beautifully delicate image.
May 6th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Fabulous photograph
May 6th, 2024
