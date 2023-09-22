Sign up
Previous
Photo 2576
Festival deep red Dianthus.......
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time sooc
22nd September 2023
22nd Sep 23
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Tags
garden
,
sooc
,
dianthus
Brian
ace
Stunning colours and detail. fav
September 22nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super focus on this super coloured Dianthus! fav
September 22nd, 2023
