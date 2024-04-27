Sign up
Previous
Photo 1157
Senetti~~~~~
Filler:
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
2
1
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4592
photos
283
followers
173
following
316% complete
View this month »
1150
1151
1152
1153
1154
1155
1156
1157
Latest from all albums
2745
2746
1155
687
2747
1156
1157
2748
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
senetti
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty image.
April 28th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty !
April 28th, 2024
