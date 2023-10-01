Sign up
Previous
Photo 2584
Dianthus duo....
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
7
4
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Views
16
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Main Album
NIKON D7100
30th September 2023 4:38pm
Public
sooc
dianthus
Diana
ace
Stunning selective focus and dof.
October 1st, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
So dainty - lovely focus
October 1st, 2023
Dawn
ace
A stunning colour and focus
October 1st, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Nice focus and colour.
October 1st, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful image...love the colors
October 1st, 2023
moni kozi
Gorgeous details and a most wonderful tone of red (which is actually so hard to render).
October 1st, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful blooms and love the vibrant colour!
October 1st, 2023
