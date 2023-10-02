Previous
Dianthus flurry........ by ziggy77
Photo 2584

Dianthus flurry........

I did warn you, there might be more.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc-in-camera-double-exposure(3 shots).
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
707% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful shot.
October 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise