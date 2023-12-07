Previous
Bubbles......... by ziggy77
Photo 2650

Bubbles.........

7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
726% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

  • 7
  • 2
  • 2
  • Main Album
  • 7th December 2023 1:17pm
  • View Info
  • View All
  • Public
  • View
Christine Sztukowski ace
Stunning capture
December 7th, 2023  
Dave ace
Beautiful
December 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise