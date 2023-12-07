Sign up
Previous
Photo 2650
Bubbles.........
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
2
2
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4461
photos
285
followers
166
following
2643
2644
2645
2646
2647
2648
2649
2650
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Taken
7th December 2023 1:17pm
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Stunning capture
December 7th, 2023
Dave
ace
Beautiful
December 7th, 2023
