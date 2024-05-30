Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2778
Dandelions..........
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. crop only
30th May 2024
30th May 24
6
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4625
photos
285
followers
166
following
761% complete
View this month »
2771
2772
2773
2774
2775
2776
2777
2778
Latest from all albums
2772
1160
2773
2774
2775
2776
2777
2778
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
dandelions
,
crop-only
Babs
ace
Beautiful, lots of wishes here
May 30th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
So beautiful!
May 30th, 2024
Diana
ace
They look wondferful, beautiful shot.
May 30th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely dandy seed heads.
May 30th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
You are making an art of capturing dandelions in their late stages.
May 30th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely dandelions
May 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close