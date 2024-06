Daisy~~~~

Struggling a bit for time at the moment. Garden and driveway taking a lot of time and effort to bring it back under control after the no mow May. a trip with six bags to the recycling why I wait for the fortnightly bins to the emptied, still got hedges to do and one side of house to do. Not as sprightly as we used to be.



