Previous
Photo 2779
Daisy n reflections~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
4
5
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
daisy
daisy
carol white
ace
Beautifully presented. Fav 😊
June 1st, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely soft capture
June 1st, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and tones.
June 1st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very artistic
June 1st, 2024
