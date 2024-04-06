Previous
Indigenous history through sculptures by zilli
Indigenous history through sculptures

Two of the series of bronze sculptures acknowledging Montreal's connections to nature and its Indigenous history. These intricate spheres have been created by artists MC Snow and Kyra Revenko. For more go to: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/peel-trail-bronze-sculptures-1.6882985>

For other sculptures in the series go to:
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Category:Nos_r%C3%A9cits,_notre_voie_:_parcours_Peel


Zilli

Nigel Rogers ace
Neat find
April 6th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice collage😊
April 6th, 2024  
