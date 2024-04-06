Sign up
Previous
97 / 365
Indigenous history through sculptures
Two of the series of bronze sculptures acknowledging Montreal's connections to nature and its Indigenous history. These intricate spheres have been created by artists MC Snow and Kyra Revenko. For more go to:
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/peel-trail-bronze-sculptures-1.6882985
>
For other sculptures in the series go to:
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Category:Nos_r%C3%A9cits,_notre_voie_:_parcours_Peel
Challenge: street art
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
2
0
Zilli
@zilli
97
photos
29
followers
33
following
Tags
nature
,
sculpture
,
bronze
,
indigenous
,
zilli-for2024
,
street-art-13
Nigel Rogers
ace
Neat find
April 6th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Nice collage😊
April 6th, 2024
