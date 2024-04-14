Sign up
105 / 365
"Dazzle my heart"
"As part of the MURAL festival of public art, Canadian artist Michelle Hoogveld created a giant mural on the front and on one side of the hotel.
The work, called ‘’Dazzle My Heart’’, brings a much-needed touch of color in downtown Montreal."
https://www.germainhotels.com/en/blog/a-dazzling-mural-at-le-germain-hotel-montreal
Challenges: Street art, Shooting from below, Architecture - all bout light
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
Tags
light
,
mural
,
architecture
,
zilli-for2024
,
street-art-13
,
2wc-2024-w15
,
architecture-14
