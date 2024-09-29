Previous
Olive all'ascolana by zilli
258 / 365

Olive all'ascolana

Ascoli Piceno, the birthplace of the fried stuffed olives. More here: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Olive_all%27ascolana
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Life is like a camera. Focus on what’s important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don’t work out, take another...
70% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Delish! Great photo
September 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise