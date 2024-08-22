Previous
I am a pizza ready to go by zilli
104 / 365

I am a pizza ready to go

August theme: line from the song I am a pizza by Charlotte Diamond
https://youtu.be/KqToMVe5FOc?si=QSWkKy9tvZrN8g0C

I am a pizza
Ready to go
...
I am a pizza
Order by phone
I am a pizza
Please take me home
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Life is like a camera. Focus on what’s important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don’t work out, take another...
28% complete

