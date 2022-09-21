Previous
End of a Great Day by 2022julieg
265 / 365

End of a Great Day

I thought I would get a picture of the sunset, but a face time call with my brother who lives far away took longer than anticipated, so this is the last light of the day.
21st September 2022

Julie

@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again!
