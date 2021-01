For get pushed this week @mcsiegle said: "For your challenge, I’d like to see something on the theme of ideal vacation post-lockdown. Let’s say that money is no object — you’ve won the lottery. But, if your dream is simply to spend time with family or friends a few miles away, then go with that." I do not have big travel dreams, give me a beach in Norfolk, my grandchildren and families, shells to collect, sea to paddle in and I am happy...........