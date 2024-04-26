Previous
Bird feeding by 365anne
Bird feeding

Jemima was concerned that the bird feeders were empty. I pointed out to her that there are lots of bugs, buds and yummy things for the birds to find themselves now that Spring has sprung. Not sure she was convinced
26th April 2024

Anne

Photo Details

Joan Robillard
Nice capture
April 26th, 2024  
