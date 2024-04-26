Sign up
Previous
16 / 365
Bird feeding
Jemima was concerned that the bird feeders were empty. I pointed out to her that there are lots of bugs, buds and yummy things for the birds to find themselves now that Spring has sprung. Not sure she was convinced
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
2889
photos
64
followers
55
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Legographers
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
7th April 2024 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
legographer
,
toyson365
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
April 26th, 2024
