13 / 365
Dash Cam
Oakley decided he would be my dash-cam today when I was out and about. I have no idea why he felt the need to be disguised as a tree in order to do this?? I'm happy to report that there was no crash action for him to record!
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
2
0
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
2882
photos
64
followers
55
following
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Legographers
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
22nd April 2024 1:12pm
JackieR
ace
That's so clever, great story telling
April 22nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Love the title
April 22nd, 2024
