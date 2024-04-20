Sign up
11 / 365
Helping??
I was planting some new ornamental grasses into pots this afternoon, seems like there was some help on hand too and Jemima was there to record the moment! She had pinched Oakley's camera with the long lens. Not sure what Oakley thinks......
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
2879
photos
64
followers
55
following
Tags
legographer
,
toyson365
JackieR
ace
My lot want a motor now!! Fabulou story telling
April 20th, 2024
