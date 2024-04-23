Previous
Well really Pierre.... by 365anne
14 / 365

Well really Pierre....

There is getting a close up of your subject and then theres risking all to get a close up! Pierre seems to have taken his life in his hands for his art today, hope the Cottage Pie does not have Essence of Pierre in it!
23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

Anne

@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
John Falconer ace
Pierre will certainly reek of onions!! Another lovely image.
April 23rd, 2024  
