10 / 365
Visitor!
The crew were minding their own business looking for something to get some great shots of today when who should come to visit???? Pierre decided to use the self-timer on his camera so he could be in the shot with one of his heros
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
Tags
legographer
,
toyson365
