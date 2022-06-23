Sign up
Photo 2204
Grass snake baby?
Sadly didnt make it across the road in the heat
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
0
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
2258
photos
70
followers
74
following
2204
Views
4
2
365
iPhone SE (1st generation)
23rd June 2022 8:37am
JackieR
ace
Awww poor thing! Food for magpies and crows now
June 23rd, 2022
Inga Johansson
ace
It always makes me sad to see snakes dead on the road. These are not poisonous and do a lot good in nature.
June 23rd, 2022
