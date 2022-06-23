Previous
Grass snake baby? by 365anne
Grass snake baby?

Sadly didnt make it across the road in the heat
Anne

JackieR
Awww poor thing! Food for magpies and crows now
June 23rd, 2022  
Inga Johansson
It always makes me sad to see snakes dead on the road. These are not poisonous and do a lot good in nature.
June 23rd, 2022  
