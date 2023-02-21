Previous
Landscape 2 by 365anne
Photo 2437

Landscape 2

This shot really shows the struggle with getting an interesting landscape photo! This is very typical of the flatlands and big skies of my local area
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Anne

@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
