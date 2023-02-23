Previous
Landscape 4 by 365anne
Photo 2439

Landscape 4

Here is a very different landscape! This is in Mutare, Eastern Zimbabwe where my son is working on a mission project for two weeks. He is in the photo second from the right in the brick moving chain gang!
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Anne

John Falconer ace
Lovely black and white. Great shot.
February 23rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice candid
February 23rd, 2023  
