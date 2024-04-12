Previous
Startled - but ever-ready by 365anne
Photo 2817

Startled - but ever-ready

The gang were a bit startled by the sudden appearance of a wizard, but as true photographers they had their cameras at the ready! Yes, Oakley has come out from under his tree today
12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

Anne

