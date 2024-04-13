Previous
Oh-O by 365anne
Jemima was so shocked when she saw that she is the only one without a long lens she fell over backwards! An action shot today! Oakley has come out of his tree disguise, but had to borrow a wig as he was bald without his tree on!
13th April 2024 13th Apr 24

Anne

Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and enjoy doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent several years ago and wanted to...
LTaylor ace
Breathtakingly imaginative narative
April 13th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good story
April 13th, 2024  
