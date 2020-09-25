Sign up
38 / 365
For Jackie @30pics4jackiesdiamond
I was sooooo excited this morning.........
But it was an apple :-) x
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
1615
photos
75
followers
68
following
Anne
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Haha, what a disappointment!!! Thought of you straight away :-)
September 25th, 2020
JackieR
ace
Oh I needed that laugh!!! Thank you ( but I am looking forward to the real thing 😃😃)
September 25th, 2020
