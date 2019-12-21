Previous
Next
Can't a chap have a drink in peace? by 365projectmaxine
Photo 907

Can't a chap have a drink in peace?

Another rainy day, so another cat photo...Billy is unimpressed.
21st December 2019 21st Dec 19

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
248% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise