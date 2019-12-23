Previous
Next
Wallflower by 365projectmaxine
Photo 909

Wallflower

I noticed that this has opened up. A little reminder that spring isn't too far away... Ha Ha
23rd December 2019 23rd Dec 19

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
249% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful ! great close-up , detail and colour -- a lovely reminder that Spring isn't too faraway (we hope ) FAV
December 23rd, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise