Photo 909
Wallflower
I noticed that this has opened up. A little reminder that spring isn't too far away... Ha Ha
23rd December 2019
23rd Dec 19
1
1
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
909
photos
12
followers
19
following
902
903
904
905
906
907
908
909
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
23rd December 2019 11:34am
Tags
flower
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful ! great close-up , detail and colour -- a lovely reminder that Spring isn't too faraway (we hope ) FAV
December 23rd, 2019
