Previous
Next
Hardwick Hall by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1116

Hardwick Hall

This is one of England's greatest Elizabethan houses. It was built for Bess of Hardwick, Countess of Shrewsbury in 1590 - 9. The house was still closed, but the gardens and parkland were lovely.
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
305% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise