Previous
Next
Phlox and petunias by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1127

Phlox and petunias

This is the view of part of my back garden from the bench outside the kitchen window. Both the phlox and the petunias smell lovely, especially in the evening.
28th July 2020 28th Jul 20

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
308% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise