Photo 1142
Share and share alike
This mint, which escaped from the pond a few years ago, is covered with bees. It's quite invasive but I leave a good clump each year as the bees adore it.
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
0
0
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
1142
photos
10
followers
18
following
312% complete
View this month »
1135
1136
1137
1138
1139
1140
1141
1142
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
13th August 2020 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
bee
